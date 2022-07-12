Philips 4K TV Prime Day deals include 65-inch OLED for a grand

(Pocket-lint) - There are some great deals to be had on Philips TVs this Prime Day.

Philips is slashing prices on a number of 4K HDR TVs, including the 65-inch OLED 706 with Dolby Vison and Dolby Atmos support, and three-sided Ambilight. That is available for just £1,000 - stunning value.

Philips 65OLED706 - save £300 The entry-level Philps OLED TV has the excellent black levels and colour saturation the brand is known for. It uses the P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine for great images and runs Android TV. Usually £1,300, it's now just £1,000. View offer

There are also great deals to be had on LED TVs, including a 43-inch 4K set for just £199.

Philips 43PUS7506 - save 38% This 43-inch LED TV is remarkable value for under £200. It comes with smart TV apps, including Netflix, and even supports HDMI 2.1 and VRR for gaming. Normally £320, it's now £199. View offer

Philips 70PUS8546 - save £400 If screen size is most important to you, you might want to consider this enormous 70-inch LED 4K HDR TV. It comes with three-sided Ambilight and Android TV. Normally £1,100, now just £700. View offer

Do note that there are other screen sizes available for the two models above, including the Philips 58PUS8546 for just £450.

We'll be keeping our eye out for more TV deals throughout Prime Day 2022. You'll be able to find the best of them here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.