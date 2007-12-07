Polaroid announces new DVD player
The DPJ-08580B is the latest portable DVD player from Polaroid.
The device has been unveiled in Japan with a price tag of 28,000 JPY, which is around £124.
As well as playing DVDs, it can also be used to display the contents of fifth generation of iPods.
It boasts a 8.5 inch screen, which delivers 480 x 234 pixel resolutions and can rotate up to 180 degrees. It comes with two speakers, in a package that weighs 1.1kg and is 238 x 173 x 40mm.
The catch? There is no news as yet as to when those outside of Japan will be able to buy it though.
