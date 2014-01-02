  Polaroid announces affordable line of 4K televisions

Polaroid has announced a new line of 4K televisions, aimed to be on the more affordable side for customers. Details are slim, but the company plans to show off the 4K line further at CES 2014 in Las Vegas next week.

Polaroid plans to launch screen sizes ranging from 32 to 69 inches. The 50-inch version will be available for $999.99 (around £600), Polaroid says, which is much cheaper than 4K televisions offered on the market by big names like Samsung or Sony at roughly $3,000.

The 50-inch 50GSR9000 4K television from Polaroid will feature three HDMI input, which can produce "more than 8 million pixels". "This new line of 4K TV’s offers consumers the highest quality picture resolution at the best price," Polaroid boasts, while still leaving out key details.

The television is actually manufactured by Empire Electronics, which is licensing Polaroid's brand. The television being offered by the duo reminds us of Seiki's 50-inch 4K television, which is also on sale for roughly $1,000. The off brands are trying their best to undercut big name television manufacturers.

Ahead of CES, Polaroid has also announced a 50-inch Roku ready television - which simply means it ships with a Roku streaming stick. It will be available for $599.99, though Polaroid hasn't given a release date.



It's not clear how Polaroid's 4K television will compare to the rest of the bunch. Rest assured, Pocket-lint will be live from the largest consumer electronics tradeshow to give it the full hands-on treatment next week.