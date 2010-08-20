  1. Home
Polaroid RealD 3D glasses let you see 3D in shade or sun

  Polaroid RealD 3D glasses let you see 3D in shade or sun
Polaroid and RealD, the maker of most of the 3D glasses you'll find in a cinema near you, have just signed a global deal to create a range of Polaroid Premium 3D Eyewear.

"Polaroid Premium 3D Eyewear promises a range of custom frames with precisely curved lenses so moviegoers can fully experience RealD 3D with an uncompromising field of vision and a pair of glasses to match their personal style", said Joseph Peixoto, president of Worldwide Cinema at RealD.

Polaroid Eyewear's launch collection features a range of appealing designs to satisfy demand from all types of movie-goers, the company claims, with even prescription lens wearers not forgotten.

There is even a junior style for the younger audience to enjoy.

If that wasn't enough to get you to sign on the dotted line, the product is also fully UV-protective so that a consumer can choose to wear the product outdoors without risk of UV damage. 

