(Pocket-lint) - You can now load up the Pokemon TV app on your Nintendo Switch to watch everything Pokemon, including episodes and full seasons of the long-running cartoon shows.

The streaming media app launched in 2010 via an official website, then came to Android and iOS apps in 2013, and, in 2019, it released for smart TVs. Now, Pokemon TV is available for free on Switch from the Nintendo eShop. To coincide with this new launch, the Pokemon TV app is announcing a "Junior" category that showcases programming specifically for younger viewers. It highlights and regularly refreshes content such as sing-along songs, nursery rhymes, and more.

The Pokemon TV app also offers videos loaded with tips and tricks, competitive Pokemon broadcasts such as Trading Card Game and video game competition, and hundreds of episodes of the Pokemon anime series -including some full seasons and animated specials. You can learn more about the app below.

Attention all Trainers! #PokemonTV is now available on #NintendoSwitch, featuring full episodes of #PokemonTheSeries, exciting matches from the world of @PlayPokemon, new Junior content for tiny Trainers, and more! https://t.co/LPK7APMqPK pic.twitter.com/5odHmNa2uI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2021