Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. PlayStation TV news

PlayStation Spider-Man appears in Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation Spider-Man appears in Across the Spider-Verse trailer
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The first full Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer has been released and it shows that there will be a clutch of Easter eggs to spot in the movie when it arrives next summer.

One of which is Insomniac's version of Spider-Man, created especially for the PlayStation game series. As with his brief appearance in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, he can be spotted in the trailer amongst a swathe of Spider-Men from multiple dimensions.

It's not known if this version of Spider-Man, which first appeared in the 2018 PlayStation 4 game and subsequently in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales follow-up and PS5 remaster, will play a bigger part in the new movie. Regardless, it's a nice nod to the separate universe created by the developer for the games.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

He'll definitely also appear in Insomniac's sequel, of course. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is also planned for a 2023 release.

Back to the movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theatres on 2 June 2023. It's the direct sequel to the amazing animated film, Into the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman.

It was hugely successful, including winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar in February 2019.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Sections Sony PlayStation TV