(Pocket-lint) - The first full Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer has been released and it shows that there will be a clutch of Easter eggs to spot in the movie when it arrives next summer.

One of which is Insomniac's version of Spider-Man, created especially for the PlayStation game series. As with his brief appearance in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, he can be spotted in the trailer amongst a swathe of Spider-Men from multiple dimensions.

It's not known if this version of Spider-Man, which first appeared in the 2018 PlayStation 4 game and subsequently in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales follow-up and PS5 remaster, will play a bigger part in the new movie. Regardless, it's a nice nod to the separate universe created by the developer for the games.

He'll definitely also appear in Insomniac's sequel, of course. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is also planned for a 2023 release.

Back to the movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theatres on 2 June 2023. It's the direct sequel to the amazing animated film, Into the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman.

It was hugely successful, including winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar in February 2019.

Writing by Rik Henderson.