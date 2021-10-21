Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Uncharted movie trailer arrives, shows Sully, Drake and much much more

Uncharted movie trailer arrives, shows Sully, Drake and much much more
(Pocket-lint) - Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios have released the first trailer for the forthcoming movie based on the Uncharted game series.

Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Uncharted will hit cinemas on 11 February 2022.

From what we can see, it features some plot elements from different games in the series - even set pieces - but there will be plenty new too.

Certainly, while the quest for Sir Francis Drake's treasure seems to feature, there's much more to it: "In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of 'the greatest treasure never found' while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother," it says in the official blurb.

As we know (spoiler alert), Nathan's brother doesn't turn up until the fourth game - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

As well as the movie, a remastered "Legacy of Thieves" collection featuring Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022.

Announced in September during the PlayStation Showcase event, it will seemingly present enhanced visuals, up to 4K and running in 60 frames per second.

You can still get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection, which was released for PS4 to play the original three games at their best too.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 21 October 2021.
