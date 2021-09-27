One of the greatest games of all time, The Last of Us, has been adapted for the small screen. Here's everything you need to know about it.

One of the greatest games of all time, The Last of Us, has been adapted for the small screen. And the best news is that you'll be able to watch it very soon.

Having finished shooting in mid-2022, the TV journey of Joel and Ellie is set to premiere on Sunday 15 January 2023.

Here's everything we know about it and how to watch it.

The show will premiere on HBO in the US at 9pm EST on 15 January 2023. It will be simulcast by Sky and Now in the UK, so will be first shown at 2am GMT on Sky Atlantic in the early hours of Monday 16 January 2023.

The remaining nine episodes will also be shown simultaneously on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

Sky will host a 2am Club Twitter community during each showing, so superfans can chat with each other as they watch.

The Last of Us TV series: How to watch

The show is produced by PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog for HBO. That means season one and beyond is exclusive to HBO and HBO Max in the States.

Thanks to a deal between HBO and Sky, it is also being shown on Sky Atlantic on Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream in the UK, and through the Now streaming service. It'll also be available on third-party platforms with Sky Atlantic, such as Virgin Media and BT TV.

Other regions have other local deals.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The Last of Us TV series: Trailers

The full trailer can be viewed below.

The Last of Us TV series: Cast

Joel Miller is being played by The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones and Narcos star, Pedro Pascal. Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, also of Game of Thrones fame.

HBO

Others attached to the project include Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Murray Bartlett as Frank, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. Anna Torv (Mindhunter) plays Tess, while Euphoria's Storm Reid has been confirmed for the role of Ellie's friend Riley.

The daughter of Thandie Newton, Nico Parker, is playing Joel's daughter Sarah.

The Last of Us TV series: Background

First announced in June 2020, The Last of Us TV series is an adaptation of the videogame from Naughty Dog. Season one might also feature some story points from The Last of Us Part 2, although that is yet to be seen.

It follows the unlikely duo of Joel and Ellie as they trek across the post-apocalyptic United States, plagued with zombie-like mutants (the infected) and deadly human bandits. She is immune to the plant-based disease that has affected a vast number of the population, so could be mankind's last hope. Joel's task is to deliver her to the Fireflies - a militaristic group looking to save the world at any cost.

The show is written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with numerous directors on board to handle the episodes. The pilot has been helmed by Kantemir Balagov (Closeness, Beanpole), while the game's director, Neil Druckmann, directs at least one episode of the TV series.

He tweeted the first official image of the production in September 2021, showing Joel and Ellie from the rear. Their styling is nigh-on identical to their counterparts in the game.