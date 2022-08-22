(Pocket-lint) - One of the greatest games of all time, The Last of Us, has been adapted for the small screen.

Having finished shooting in mid-2022, the TV adventures of Joel and Ellie are expected to premiere in early 2023.

Here's everything we know about it so far, including on-set images and a video teaser.

There is no official release date as yet. It has been confirmed in a HBO Max preview trailer (see below) that it is coming "next year", however.

Safe money on the first half of 2023.

The show is being produced by PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog for HBO. That means season one and beyond is exclusive to HBO and HBO Max in the States.

Thanks to a deal between HBO and Sky, it will almost certainly be shown on Sky Atlantic on Sky Q and Sky Glass in the UK, and through the Now streaming service. It'll also be available on third-party platforms with Sky Atlantic, such as Virgin Media and BT TV.

Other regions have other local deals.

First announced in June 2020, The Last of Us TV series is an adaptation of the videogame from Naughty Dog. Season one might also feature some story points from The Last of Us Part 2, although that is yet to be confirmed.

It follows the unlikely duo of Joel and Ellie as they trek across a post-apocalyptic United States, plagued with zombie-like mutants (the infected) and deadly human bandits. She is immune to the plant-based disease that has affected a vast number of the population, so could be mankind's last hope. Joel's task is to deliver her to the Fireflies - a militaristic group looking to save the world at any cost.

The show is written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with numerous directors on board to handle the episodes. The pilot has been helmed by Kantemir Balagov (Closeness, Beanpole), while the game's director, Neil Druckmann, is also down to direct at least one episode of the TV series.

He tweeted the first official image of the production in September 2021, showing Joel and Ellie from the rear. Their styling is nigh-on identical to their counterparts in the game.

Joel Miller is being played by The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones and Narcos star, Pedro Pascal. Ellie is played by Bella Ramsey, also of Game of Thrones fame.

An image of the two of them was released by HBO in June 2022. It shows them hiding from a Clicker - one of the deadly infected that roam the post apocalyptic streets and buildings. You can just about see it in the darkness above them.

Others attached to the project include Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Murray Bartlett as Frank, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. Anna Torv (Mindhunter) plays Tess, while Euphoria's Storm Reid has been confirmed for the role of Ellie's friend Riley.

The daughter of Thandie Newton, Nico Parker, is playing Joel's daughter Sarah.

The first glimpse of The Last of Us in action was posted in August as part of a sizzle reel of forthcoming shows for HBO Max. You can see it around 1-minute 43-seconds into the trailer below.

