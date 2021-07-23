PS5 owners get 6 months of free Apple TV+

(Pocket-lint) - The second season of Apple's fan favourite show, Ted Lasso, is finally out in the wild for people to enjoy and sink into, and anyone who's got their hands on a PS5 can watch it for free.
PlayStation has announced that PS5 owners can get six months of free access to Apple TV+, starting at any point in the next year.
The offer will end on 22 July 2022, but until then it will work whether you've got an existing Apple TV+ account or not, so there's no issue here if you've previously used a free trial or anything.
It's simple to activate, too, per PlayStation's instructions:
- Find the Apple TV app using your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in the home section of the Media tab.
- Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the on-screen instructions.
- Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.
- Get waching.
It's a slight shame that this only applies to gamers who've got a PS5, so PS4 users are left out in the cold for now, but then again it's yet another incentive to try to pick up Sony's notoriously hard to find console.