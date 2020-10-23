Uncharted movie first look shows Spider-Man as Nathan Drake

(Pocket-lint) - The much-delayed Uncharted movie is now in full production and the first official picture is in. It shows Tom Holland as lead Nathan Drake - having been posted on Twitter by himself - and we have to say he looks spot on.

Indeed, the voice of Nathan Drake in the games, Nolan North, agrees. He posted a tweet after being invited on a set visit that gives the Spider-Man: Homecoming star a big thumbs-up.

Lookin' good, .@TomHolland1996 You'll be happy to know that hair will still be with you well into your forties! @unchartedmovie https://t.co/r03OlKI4bo — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

The Uncharted movie is set before the first game - Uncharted: Drake's Fortune - and details how a young Drake meets and befriends Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg in the film).

We have seen something of their initial exchanges in the games before - in Uncharted 3 - but the movie will possibly alter the details a touch as Drake was very young in that playable sequence.

Also starring in the movie are Antonio Banderas, The 100's Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali as fan-favourite Chloe Frazer.

The director is Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) with a script by Matt Holloway and Art Macum, who both worked on the screenplays for Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Punisher: War Zone.

It is currently scheduled for release on 16 July 2021 - pandemic allowing.

Writing by Rik Henderson.