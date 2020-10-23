  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation TV news

Uncharted movie first look shows Spider-Man as Nathan Drake

, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Columbia Pictures Uncharted movie first look shows Spider-Man as Nathan Drake

- Scheduled for release July 2021

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The much-delayed Uncharted movie is now in full production and the first official picture is in. It shows Tom Holland as lead Nathan Drake - having been posted on Twitter by himself - and we have to say he looks spot on.

Indeed, the voice of Nathan Drake in the games, Nolan North, agrees. He posted a tweet after being invited on a set visit that gives the Spider-Man: Homecoming star a big thumbs-up.

The Uncharted movie is set before the first game - Uncharted: Drake's Fortune - and details how a young Drake meets and befriends Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg in the film).

We have seen something of their initial exchanges in the games before - in Uncharted 3 - but the movie will possibly alter the details a touch as Drake was very young in that playable sequence.

Also starring in the movie are Antonio Banderas, The 100's Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali as fan-favourite Chloe Frazer.

The director is Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) with a script by Matt Holloway and Art Macum, who both worked on the screenplays for Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Punisher: War Zone.

It is currently scheduled for release on 16 July 2021 - pandemic allowing.

Writing by Rik Henderson.