Hands on with the Philips Aurea 3

Aurea is where Philips pushes itself to the limit and this year's third incarnation features an LED backed panel as well as 250 in the frame for the ambiance of the Ambilight effect.

Philips offers a 80,000:1 Dynamic Contrast ratio on both TV sets, a 100Hz Clear LCD and a 2 millisecond response time. There's 2 x 15W speakers tucked into the 8mm frame which itself smooths nicely into the main panel.

There's an upgraded pearl remote, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and a PC network link (DNLA) and a whole five HDMI 1.3 ports to play with. Always a treat to get hands on with Philips AV.