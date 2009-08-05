Philips launches PET744 portable DVD player
Philips has launched the PET744 portable DVD player with a two-in-one, 180-degree swivel screen design that means it can be used as a clamshell or a tablet-style device.
It's a 7-inch model with a high resolution (800 x 480) widescreen LCD display and a decent 6-hour battery life that means it's not going to conk out before you can even get through one film.
Parents will be happy to note the inclusion of a remote control, smart car mount and in-car charger so its use as a back seat pacification device is assured, while two stereo jacks for two sets of headphones means those not watching the device won't be plagued by the noise.
There are two built-in speakers and the device can also play content from CDs, SD/SDHC memory card or via a USB connector.
Format playback encompasses DivX, MPEG 4, DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, SVCD, Video CD and Picture CD for video and CD, CD-RW, MP3-CD, CD-R and WMA for audio.
The PET744 goes on sale this month with an estimated selling price of £149.
