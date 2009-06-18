  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Philips TV news

Philips launches BDP7300 Blu-ray player

|
1/3  
Philips launches BDP7300 Blu-ray player
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

According to Philips one of the main reasons people hesitate to splash out on a Blu-ray player is due to the slow start up times associated with many players.

In an attempt to "satisfy" such viewers' "demands" Philips has announced the launch of the BDP7300 which presumably addresses this issue, but with no clarification in the info provided on just how speedy that start up process is, other than it's "quick".

What Philips does say is that the BDP7300 offers 1080p 24fps full HD imagery and can upscale existing DVDs to "near" 1080p HD quality.

There's support for both Dolby TrueHD and DTS Master Audio Essential 7.1 decoding, HDMI v1.3 with Deep Color tech and support for DivX, AVC HD, WMV, MP3, WMA and JPGs with a USB port for external device hook up.

The BDP7300 is a Profile 2.0 player with BD Live functionality and the required internal memory, in this case, 1GB. There's also HDMI CEC for universal remote lovers.

The BDP7300 will be launched in June with an estimated selling price of £249.

PopularIn TV
  1. Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
  2. Apple may one day offer music, TV and news streaming bundle
  3. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  4. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  2. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  3. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  4. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  5. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
Comments