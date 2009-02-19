Philips announces Net TV

Philips has announced Net TV, a new addition to a number of its high-end television ranges that will see you getting internet access through your TV screen.



Net TV will be available on Philips 8000 and 9000 series TVs, as well as the recently announced Cinema 21:9.



It will allow users to browse the net using just their remote, with a number of websites and services tailored and enhanced specifically to view through your TV.



These include websites such as YouTube, TomTom, eBay, MeteoGroup, Funspot, MyAlbum and Netlog, all of which feature things such as larger text so you can read content from further away, and a simplified layout.



You will be able to view content on the open web as well, but depending on the website, things such as the text may be difficult to read from far away.



Philips has said it plans to add more websites to the Net TV over time, including more localised services for non-English speakers in places such as France, Germany and The Netherlands.



Net TV will require a wired connection to the net for the 8000 series, but with Wi-Fi integrated into the 9000 series and the Cinema 21:9, TVs from these ranges will be able to pick up any wireless home internet connection.



Net TV is due to go live in April.