  Philips launches LCD line-up - the Flavors family

They've only launched in Italy at the moment, but still worth a mention is the new Flavors line-up of LCD TVs from Philips.

Style is the key - as each TV comes with two interchangeable frames - so you can make your TV fit your decor. And you can order more frames if you want - depends on how often you redecorate.

The Flavors family comprises 22-, 32- and 42-inch models, with the largest TV packing in a 1080p panel, and offering a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, 5-millisecond response time, 500 cd/m2 brightness and two HDMI ports.

They are priced €549 ($803), €799 ($1168) and €1199 ($1754) respectively.