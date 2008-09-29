  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Philips TV news

Philips launches LCD line-up - the Flavors family

|
  Philips launches LCD line-up - the Flavors family
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

They've only launched in Italy at the moment, but still worth a mention is the new Flavors line-up of LCD TVs from Philips.

Style is the key - as each TV comes with two interchangeable frames - so you can make your TV fit your decor. And you can order more frames if you want - depends on how often you redecorate.

The Flavors family comprises 22-, 32- and 42-inch models, with the largest TV packing in a 1080p panel, and offering a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, 5-millisecond response time, 500 cd/m2 brightness and two HDMI ports.

They are priced €549 ($803), €799 ($1168) and €1199 ($1754) respectively.

PopularIn TV
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Walmart might launch Netflix-like streaming service later this year
What is DC Universe and which shows and comics will it offer?
Now TV adds third-party Hayu Pass to platform, could it be start of something bigger?
Do VPNs work with Netflix and which is the best virtual private network for Netflix steaming?
Amazon 4K Smart TV on the cards for UK, Freeview HD tuner and Fire TV built in
Comments