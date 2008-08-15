  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Philips TV news

38mm thick Philips Essence TV to be shown at IFA

|
  38mm thick Philips Essence TV to be shown at IFA
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Philips will launch a 38mm ultra-slim, ultra-light TV which has its picture processing electronics housed in a separate hub at IFA in Germany, Pocket-lint has learnt.

The new television, which will be called Essence, will sport a 42-inch screen and be able to be hung the wall like a picture, probably in a similar way to Sony's Picture Frame range of televisions.

According to our un-named source, which we got via our contact form, the "Frame", rather than use the wireless HDMI connectivity touted by Philips in the past, be connected to the box of gubbins by a single cable.

However, it means you've now got to find somewhere for the box of tricks.

No details on screen quality however we would expect it to use the recently announced 9000 panel from Philips.

Philips has already announced that it will be officially launching the 2nd generation Aurea at the show.

Pocket-lint will be covering IFA in Germany from the 27 August.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn TV
UK LG TVs will soon get Google Assistant as global rollout continues
Control your TV with Sony's new PS4 Cloud Remote
Sky Q tips and tricks: Getting the most from Fluid Viewing and your Sky Q box
Amazon is working on yet another TV device, but this one records live TV
Philips 803 OLED TV (55OLED803) review: Ambilight and multiple delights
What is HDR? Why HDR will improve your movie watching
Comments