Philips launches 9000 series and Eco TV

Philips has also today unveiled the 9000 FlatTV collection.

The 9700 series comprises screen sizes 42-, 47- and 52-inch models, and the 9600 series features 32-, 37-, 42- and 47-inch televisions.

They are all built around the Perfect Pixel HD Engine, which has the mighty claim of being able to deliver "the highest possible picture quality found on LCD TVs".

This is because it delivers what are said to be the fastest Clear LCD refresh rates in the world at a speed of 2ms at 100Hz, outputting 2.250 trillion colors in 1080p resolution.

A second key feature is the Ambilight Spectra technology, which identifies dominant onscreen colours and projects them from the back of the TV set against the wall and towards the viewer further "enhancing the TV viewing experience".

And the 9700 series adds "Perfect Colours" which combines optimised colour input, 17 bit Colour Booster processing and wide color gamut displays.

All of the TVs come with a set up and connectivity assistant.

The 9000 series also offers four HDMI 1.3a+EasyLink inputs.

There's no prices as yet but we'll keep you posted.

The Eco FlatTV (or 42PFL5603D) is a new addition to the Philips Design Collection.

Philips claim that it is better for the environment than standard models because of its power saving features.

These include dimming technology, which is designed to lower the LCD panel backlight to reduce power usage "without compromising the picture quality", explains Philips.

A built-in light sensor automatically measures the viewing room’s ambient lighting and adjusts the television’s backlight for power efficiency. Additionally, when the display is switched to standby, the Eco FlatTV consumes less than 0.15 watts of energy.

Also - the Eco FlatTV uses lead-free components and flame retardant materials, which are safe to the environment; and the packaging box and user manuals are all made of recycled materials.

Aside from its eco offerings - the TV uses Philips Pixel Plus HD technology, which analyses the signal and removes any unwanted artifacts or image issues.

Additionally, the set features a full HD LCD display (1920 x 1080) and is capable of 1080p playback.

And it's already won a CES Innovations Award from the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).