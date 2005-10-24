  1. Home
Philips go Freeview mad

Philips has gone Freeview mad with five LCD TVs and three Plasmas TVs with integrated digital tuners - and two small and compact Freeview boxes that will upgrade your current TV.

All the TVs in the range have the freeview receiver built into the casing so you don't need an extra box - you just plug in, switch on and digital TV will automatically come on.

Heading up the range are the 32PF9967D, 42PF9967D and 50PF9967 Cineos.

At the rear of the set is Philips ambilight technology - this projects ambient lighting onto the wall behind, improving picture quality and enhancing any living environment event when the set is off - pick from literally thousands of colours to match your mood or décor!

The LCD range comes in the svelte silver 32PF5520D and black and silver 26PF5520D, 32PF7520D and 37PF5520.

Those not looking to upgrade can opt for Philips Freeview boxes, the DTR320 or DTR200. The DTR320 lets you watch in surround sound and both have a pulse killer chip for neutralising interferences, fast zapp for 1 second channel changing and an 8-day electronic programme guide.

