Philips launch trio of LCD sets
Philips has launched a trio of LCD sets that use the new versions of the companies Pixel Plus and Ambilight technologies - Pixel Plus 2 HD and Ambilight 2.
The three new models - 32in/37in/42in PF9830 that cost £2,299, £2,799 and £3,799 respectively offer HDMI, DVI-I, component video, USB2.0 and memory card connectivity.
Pixel Plus 2 HD improves resolution by adding more processing power to give greater precision. Images fed digitally via HDMI incur no A/D and D/A conversions within the processing chain, reducing picture noise and artefacts.
The 32/37/42PF9830 sets also feature Ambilight 2, the second generation version of Philips' ambient backlighting technology that aims to reduce eye-strain and provide a perceived improvement in picture quality.
Ambilight 2 independently projects colours from the left and right of the screen, allowing the colour and intensity to more accurately match on-screen content.
Ambilight 2 also increases brightness and colour saturation and has four - rather than the original two - viewing modes (Dynamic, Relaxed, Action and Ambiance). Output levels are fully adjustable to suit personal preferences.
Connectivity is extensive with the trio of WXGA panels all boasting HDMI and DVI-I digital inputs, component video input, two USB2.0 slots, a memory card slot, three Scart inputs (two RGB) and an Ethernet port (42PF9830 only), along with two digital audio inputs and one digital audio output.
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
Comments