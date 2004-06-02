Philips launches new DVD/ Super Audio CD player

Philips has announced a new DVD and Super Audio player combined for under £150. The new DVP720SA includes 5.1 channel SACD playback, DivX compatibility and PAL progressive scan to the budget sector of the DVD market.

Offering support for high-resolution displays such as LCD, plasma and projectors, the DVP720SA features both PAL and NTSC progressive scan to deliver flicker-free images.

The new deck also provides multi channel SACD performance, while those without Dolby Digital, DTS or Dolby Pro Logic II equipped amplifiers can use the player's built in decoders.

Heading the list of compatible formats is playback of 3.11, 4.x and 5.x variants of DivX, which is widely used on the Internet in movies, trailers and music. Playback also includes MP3 CD, JPEG CD, CD-R/RW, DVD+R/RW and DVD-R/RW discs.

Other key features include Smart Picture and Sound modes, a five-disc memory resume, NTSC-PAL conversion and a zoom facility.

Connectivity options include component video output delivers both interlaced and high-quality PAL/NTSC progressive scan pictures, an RGB Scart and S-video connections. Users can choose between optical and coaxial digital output for multichannel movie enjoyment while 5.1 analogue outputs are required for 5.1 channel SACD playback and for those wishing to use the built in Dolby Digital, DTS and Dolby Pro Logic II decoders.

The DVP720SA is super-slim (measuring just 46mm high) and is available now for £150.