Philips could move from Android to Google TV next year

(Pocket-lint) - Philips TVs in Europe have long featured Android TV as the preferred smart TV platform but that could soon change. A new report suggests that, from 2023, they could feature Google TV instead.

While not markedly different in the content they offer, Google TV arguably has a neater user interface. It will also add the ability to assign different user profiles soon - having delayed the launch of the software update late last year.

The software can currently be found on the Chromecast with Google TV streaming device and select televisions from Sony and TCL, but is not currently as prevelant as Android TV.

However, TP Vision - the maker of Philips TVs in Europe and other countries outside the US - told FlatpanelsHD that it could make the transition next year: "Google TV and Android TV have many similarities and we see this as a gradual transition, to happen once we have thoroughly tested the new format," it said in a statement.

"We will most probably move to Google TV for our 2023 models but in the meantime we will continue to upgrade our Android TV offering and have recently introduced an updated user interface using tab based navigation."

Philips TVs for 2022 will carry Android 11.

Writing by Rik Henderson.