(Pocket-lint) - A new TV in Philips' "The One" Performance Series has been announced.

The Philips 8807 TV is designed to offer the best features but keeps things simple for consumers not bothered by the usual TV tech jargon.

It uses a 120Hz LCD panel with LED backlighting, has three-side Ambilight and comes in six sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 86-inches. The latter of which is a new size for a Philips TV.

There will also be a 60Hz model for those on a tighter budget.

The TV supports Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+, has HDMI 2.1 compatibility with eARC, VRR, FreeSync Premium and Auto-Low-Latency mode (ALLM), and features the brand's new Game Bar feature to give players easy access to different settings in a pop-up menu.

It supports Dolby Atmos and comes with stereo down-firing speakers built-in. They are able to hit up to 20W of combined system power.

You can also add additional speakers to the setup, including the also announced Philips B8507 3.1 soundbar, to enhance the experience. And, the set is powered by DTS Play-Fi technology so can be used as part of a multiroom, wireless setup.

We're still awaiting pricing and availability details.

Writing by Rik Henderson.