(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision has announced its first Philips-branded OLED TV to use LG Display's new, brighter OLED EX panel.

The Philips OLED807 also come with the company's latest 6th Gen P5 AI picture processing, enhanced four-sided Ambilight and IMAX Enhanced compatibility.

It will be available in four sizes: 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inches. And, gamers will be happy that HDMI 2.1 ports will support eARC, variable refresh rates (VRR) from 40Hz to 120Hz, and a full bandwidth of 48Gbps (444, 12 bit).

FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC are also supported, while Auto Game and Auto Low Latency modes make sure it always selects the right settings when gaming.

A new on-screen Game Bar enables users to tweak through a simplified menu too.

The OLED EX panel was announced by LG Display during CES 2022. It uses deuterium compounds combined with algorithms to enhance the stability and efficiency of each organic light emitting diode and is therefore capable of up to 30 per cent higher brightness than a standard OLED display.

The Philips OLED807 uses this and the 6th Gen P5 AI processor to create the brand's best HDR pictures yet.

As with 2021's 806, the 807 supports Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and HDR10+ Adaptive, plus adds the aforementioned IMAX Enhanced certification.

Audio is also improved this year, with a more powerful, built-in 70W 2.1 sound system. It is also DTS Play-Fi-enabled.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.