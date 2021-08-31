Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Philips TV news

Philips announces two new OLED TVs, OLED+ 936 and OLED+986

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
TP Vision Philips announces two new OLED TVs, OLED+ 936 and OLED+986
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision has announced two new Philips OLED TVs - the OLED+ 936 and OLED+ 986.

Both offer four-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution and a gamut of HDR formats, including HDR10+ Adaptive for the first time in Philips' TVs.

HDR10+ Adaptive not only changes the HDR picture signature per scene, it assess your viewing circumstances and adjusts images accordingly.

Both TV are suitable for gaming, including variable refresh rate technology, Freesync Premium and G-Sync, with HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC are on-board both sets.

The main difference between the two new sets is that the Philips OLED+986 comes with a new, integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Its "tweeter-on-top" driver now includes a new surround, while the three 100mm mid/bass drivers inside the cabinet now use Continuum cones with higher specification voice coil and crossover components.

This results in cleaner, crisper dialogue and a wider sound stage. An optional subwoofer can be added for even greater bass response.

The OLED+ 936 also has a sound sytem, with 3.1.2 channels.

Both TVs utlises the proprietary P5 AI picture processing engine, plus intelligent screen retention prevention technology.

Prices and release dates for the Philips OLED+ 936 and OLED+986 are yet to be revealed.

The OLED+ 986 will be available in 65-inches only. The OLED+ 936 will be in 48, 55, and 65-inches.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 31 August 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
Philips announces two new OLED TVs, OLED+ 936 and OLED+986
Philips announces two new OLED TVs, OLED+ 936 and OLED+986 By Rik Henderson ·
Philips TV & Sound press conference 2021: How to watch and what to expect
Philips TV & Sound press conference 2021: How to watch and what to expect By Rik Henderson ·
Sections TV