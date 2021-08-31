Philips announces two new OLED TVs, OLED+ 936 and OLED+986

(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision has announced two new Philips OLED TVs - the OLED+ 936 and OLED+ 986.

Both offer four-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution and a gamut of HDR formats, including HDR10+ Adaptive for the first time in Philips' TVs.

HDR10+ Adaptive not only changes the HDR picture signature per scene, it assess your viewing circumstances and adjusts images accordingly.

Both TV are suitable for gaming, including variable refresh rate technology, Freesync Premium and G-Sync, with HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC are on-board both sets.

The main difference between the two new sets is that the Philips OLED+986 comes with a new, integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Its "tweeter-on-top" driver now includes a new surround, while the three 100mm mid/bass drivers inside the cabinet now use Continuum cones with higher specification voice coil and crossover components.

This results in cleaner, crisper dialogue and a wider sound stage. An optional subwoofer can be added for even greater bass response.

The OLED+ 936 also has a sound sytem, with 3.1.2 channels.

Both TVs utlises the proprietary P5 AI picture processing engine, plus intelligent screen retention prevention technology.

Prices and release dates for the Philips OLED+ 936 and OLED+986 are yet to be revealed.

The OLED+ 986 will be available in 65-inches only. The OLED+ 936 will be in 48, 55, and 65-inches.