(Pocket-lint) - Philips is introducing four-sided Ambilight to TV ranges beyond its flagship models this year, including the newly announced Philips OLED 806 and 856 models.

Both TVs will also come with the new Philips P5 AI Intelligent Picture Engine, while the 806 adds a super-sized 77-inch model for the first time.

Essentially separated by their stands, the 800 series OLED TVs are 4K and compatible with a wide gamut of HDR formats - including Dolby Vision and the latest HDR10+ Adaptive standard, which alters the HDR signature depending on your ambient lighting in the room. Filmmaker Mode will also be available to make movies look as the director intended.

The TVs are capable of 120Hz refresh rates - at 4K - so are ideal for next-gen gamers and variable refresh rate (VRR) tech is available on two of the four HDMI inputs. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) returns too.

Dolby Atmos is supported, as is HDMI eARC for automatic hook-up to an enabled sound system. And the sets are DTS Play-Fi ready, so can be connected to wireless speakers.

The TVs each come with a 50W 2.1 system built-in.

The new P5 AI picture processing includes the intelligent anti-screen burn measures introduced in the high-end models last year. This reduces image retention issues caused by static logos and on-screen menus and text.

The Philips OLED 856 will be available in 55 and 65-inches, while the OLED 806 will come in 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch screen sizes.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.