(Pocket-lint) - Like LG, TCL and Samsung, TP VIsion has embraced MIni LED backlight technology for its 2021 Philips LCD TVs.

Two Android TV models, the Philips MiniLED 9636 and 9506, will come with improved colour accuracy and contrast thanks to a Mini LED backlight consisting of thousands of tiny LEDs grouped in zones.

These zones can be switched on or off more precisely than conventional LED backlighting, so results in less light bleed and better black levels - almost OLED-like.

The Philips MiniLED 9636 will be available in 65 and 75-inches, have a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and come with a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming. It will also support variable refresh rates (VRR), auto low latency (ALLM) and HDMI eARC.

HDR compatibility is available across all of the current standards - HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

It will use the latest P5 AI Intelligent Picture Engine for picture processing. It also comes with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system as part of its "sound stand".

The Philips MiniLED 9506 also comes in 65 and 75-inch screen sizes and shares many of the same specifications as the 9636. The main difference is that it doesn't come with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Both TVs come pre-loaded with Android TV 10 out of the box.

Pricing and release details are yet to be confirmed.

