(Pocket-lint) - If you've been staring at your old TV set with resentment for the last few months waiting for deals to land, then Philips has the savings for you.

As part of Amazon Prime Day, the company is offering wild discounts on its PUS7304 and PUS6814 ranges, with one model seeing as much as a 60% reduction. The 55-inch 4K UHD PUS7304 has been discounted as much as any TV we've seen so far this year, with the asking price coming down to £455 from a lofty £1,150.

TVs may often be one of the most discounted areas of electronics when it comes to both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, but a saving of £695 is still very rare - it takes this top-end pick and brings it right into the mid-level pricing bracket.

So, if this is now in your budget, what exactly do you get for the outlay? Well, if you opt for the 2019/20 PUS7304, you'll be able to sit back and take in the 4K UHD resolution, HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos sound, with Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine driving the experience. The visuals don't end there, either, with Ambilight projecting the colours of the screen onto the wall behind in real-time.

For those who like voice control, this model can also be controlled through Alexa, with Android TV also on board to provide users with a neat interface for their apps and entertainment.

And if the 55-inch size is just a bit too much for your living room, the PUS7307 comes in 43-inch (£385, reduced from £500) and 50-inch variations, as well as a humongous 65-inch version.

As we mentioned, the PUS6814 range will also see discounts, with the 65-inch model (£625, down from £800) and the 50-inch variant (£389, down from £500) both available with a very reasonable price snip.

Writing by Conor Allison.