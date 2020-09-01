(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision has officially launched a new flagship Philips OLED TV model for the latter half of 2020.

The Philips OLED+ 935 not only replaces last year's 934 TV, it improves on it in a number of key areas.

For starters, it runs on the same fourth gen P5 with AI picture processing found in the 805/855 released earlier this year. That means it not only uses the different, more advanced picture improvement technologies developed for this year's high-end sets, it also uses machine learning for some of its enhancements.

A brand new technology introduced with the 935 also greatly reduces screen burn-in - a problem that can be associated with OLED TVs.

Advanced logo detection technology recognises on-screen channel logos, game UIs and other static content and uses intelligent zone mapping to reduce the brightness in just the logo itself. Reduced brightness is known to reduce OLED burn-in.

This, claims the Philips TV team, reduces around 95 per cent of the standard OLED burn-in issues.

The Philips OLED+ 935 also comes with an improved Bowers & Wilkins sound system under the set. The system is multi-speaker and runs at a 3.1.2 configuration, with tweeter-on-top technology to accurately render brighter audio. This has trickled down from last year's super-high-end 984 TV. There are also two Dolby Atmos elevation driver units

There is four-sided Ambilight on this year's model, plus Filmmaker mode and a new pure cinema mode that cuts out dejudder technology to present movies at their best.

The Philips OLED+ 935 is a 4K HDR TV, with compatibility for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also has Android TV as its smart platform.

It will be available in 48, 55 and 65-inch screen sizes, priced at £1,800, £2,000 and £2,700 respectively. The 55 and 65-inch models will be available this month, September, with the 48-inch TV following in October.

Writing by Rik Henderson.