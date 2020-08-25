Here are details of when the TP Vision press conference will take place and how you can watch it live.

TP Vision, the parent brand of Philips TV and sound products in Europe, will host its annual winter press conference today, 7 February 2023, where it will unveil a swathe of new products. And the great news is that you can watch it online.

That will include new TVs that are likely to be available this spring/summer, headphones, and maybe a few high-end Fidelio audio products too.

Here are details of when the press conference will start and how you can watch live.

When does the TP Vision Live press conference start?

The press presentation is being held in Amsterdam (with Pocket-lint in attendance) and will kick off at 16:00 CET today, Tuesday 7 February 2023. Here are the times for your area:

West Coast US: 06:00 PST

East Coast US: 09:00 EST

UK: 15:00 GMT

Central Europe: 16:00 CET

Note, we've listed US times but Philips TVs and audio products in the US are different - the brand is licensed to a different company in the States, so you might not find the event relevant.

How to watch the Philips TV and audio product launch

You will be able to watch the event on a dedicated webpage here: tpvision-events.com/live-press-conference.

What to expect

The press conference will be hosted by the CEO of Philips TV & Sound Europe, Kostas Vouzas, who will present new products.

We haven't yet heard of any specific TVs, speakers or headphones that will be announced, but we fully expect at least one new OLED TV model, possibly a couple in the mid- to premium product lines.

We could also see a refresh to the company's in-, on- and over-ear headphones, plus a few products in the high-end Fidelio audio range - maybe a successor to the Philips Fidelio T1 earbuds released early 2022.

One thing's for sure, the Amsterdam event nearly always yields a decent amount of devices and televisions, so it's always a fascinating watch.

As we've said, we'll be in attendance so will also bring you all the news as it happens.