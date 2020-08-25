(Pocket-lint) - TP Vision, the parent brand of Philips TV and audio products in Europe, is holding a major press conference on 1 September to unveil new products. And the great news is that you'll be able to watch it online.

The company usually exhibits at the annual consumer electronics trade show IFA around this time each year, but while that is going ahead in a reduced capacity, it was deemed more sensible to host a virtual presentation of Philips' new devices instead.

Here then are details of when the press conference will take place and how you can watch live.

The press presentation starts at 11am BST on Tuesday 1 September 2020. Here are the times for your area:

West Coast US: 11am PDT

East Coast US: 2pm EDT

UK: 11am BST

Central Europe: 12pm CEST

Note, we've listed US times but Philips TVs and audio products in the US are different - the brand is licensed to a different company in the States, so you might not find the event relevant.

The press conference will be hosted by the CEO of Philips TV & Sound Europe, Kostas Vouzas, who will present "star new products", while also unveiling some of the company's plans for the future.

We haven't yet heard of any specific TVs, speakers or headphones that will be announced, but will update if we do.

