TP Vision, the parent company of Philips TVs and audio products in Europe, has extended its partnership with Bowers & Wilkins. That means future Philips sets, including its OLED TVs, will have sound systems developed by the British audio firm.

So far, they have collaborated on four Ambilight TVs - the Philips OLED+ 984, OLED+ 934, OLED+ 903, and 4K HDR LED TV, the 55PUS9435.

Each comes with a separate sound system integrated with the stand.

The continued partnership will result in more premium sets sporting B&W audio going forward.

"I genuinely believe we changed the premium TV market when we revealed the first products from our partnership with Bowers & Wilkins," said TP Vision's European CEO, Kostas Vouzas.

"We have been able to set new performance standards for what should be possible and that we have continued to do so as each new TV has been revealed."

In recent times, TVs like the 934, have included Dolby Atmos elevated speakers in their sound systems and we hope that trend continues. All Philips' premium sets have Dolby Atmos decoding and including drivers that can give a sense of height to the soundscape are much appreciated.

We'll bring you more on any new Philips TVs with Bowers & Wilkins sound as and when they are announced.