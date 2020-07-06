Amazing Philips 4K HDR TV deals: Save over £100

There are some great deals to be had on Philips TVs in the Amazon summer sale, especially today.

As the deal of the day, Amazon has discounted three Philips 6814 4K HDR LED TVs by up to £140 - that means you can get a 55-inch 4K HDR TV with Ambilight for just £459.

If a 55-inch TV is too big for you, the deal also includes the Philips 50PU6814 4K HDR LED TV, and the Philps 43PU6814.

The 50-incher is available for just £419 - reduced from £500.

The 43-inch model is down to £379 from an RRP of £449.

All three TVs come with Philips own Saphi Smart TV platform, which includes all the streaming apps you could want - such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. They also support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR standards, and Dolby Atmos whether you just want better sound generally or to hook the TV up to a compatible sound system or soundbar.

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is built in, so you can control your TV using vocal commands.

And, three-sided Ambilight casts coloured light around the TV that matches what's on the screen, making for a more immersive experience.

If any of the three tickles your fancy you'd better be quick, the deal only lasts for today, Monday 6 July 2020.