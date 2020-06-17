The parent company behind Philips TVs and audio devices, TP Vision, has announced it will introduce the DTS Play-Fi multiroom audio standard to its products.

The Philips OLED805 TV series will be the first from the brand to sport DTS Play-Fi, with all other 2020 Philips Android TVs to follow.

In addition, its 2019 Android TVs will also gain support through a firmware update sent over-the-air in the latter half of this year. New soundbars and other wireless music systems will also be DTS Play-Fi-enabled, with the first expected to arrive around September time.

DTS Play-Fi is a wireless audio standard that enables multiple products to be connected for whole-home playback. It works across multiple brands, so you can mix and match your devices, unlike a one-company ecosystem, such as Sonos or Denon Heos.

For example, you can play the same streamed music on your Philips OLED TV in the living room and Philips wireless speaker in the kitchen. They will sync thanks to sub-millisecond playback accuracy.

DTS Play-Fi can also stream high resolution audio and is controlled through a dedicated app for phones and tablets.

The Philips OLED805 TV, plus its 855 and 865 variants, will be available in the UK from July.

