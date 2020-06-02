Philips OLED800 series TVs available in UK from July

Back in January, before the world went a little sideways, Pocket-lint visited Amsterdam to see the latest range of Philips OLED TVs.

We got an early look at the Philips OLED805, OLED855 and OLED865 (a slight retail variant on the 855) and each set's enhanced, 4th gen P5 Picture Engine with AI, and we were impressed.

Now you can get a look at them yourself as they will be hitting retailers in the UK and Ireland in July.

We're still awaiting prices, but they will each be available in 55 and 65-inch screen sizes, with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos and three-side Ambilight apiece.

Other features include a multi-speaker 50W sound system, with DTS Play-Fi capability to make adding surround speakers to your set-up a doddle.

Android 9 (Pie) is on board, providing all the smart TV functionality and giving access to the Google Play app store. Each OLED TV also comes with Google Assistant voice support built in, with Alexa support also available when you own a compatible speaker nearby.

The main differences between the 800 series sets are the stands. The OLED805 comes with a chamfered stand design, finished in dark chrome. The OLED855 has a dark chrome central stand, while the OLED865 has a similar stand but finished with a wrap of Muirhead leather.

The stand on the latter two can also rotate.