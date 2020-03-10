The Freeview Play Android TV rollout is about to begin, with both TP Vision (Philips) and Sharp confirming that their 2019 TVs will be getting the update imminently.

In addition, every new Philips Android TV set released this year on will come with Freeview Play pre-installed.

This follows the recent announcement from Freeview Play that it secured a deal with Google for Android TV support. It means that users of Android-powered TVs can scroll back through the Freeview electronic programme guide and start a catch-up show on any of the major channels with just one click. They do not have to enter respective streaming apps manually.

Freeview Play works with BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites, which ensures that it covers a wide gamut of digital channels.

"The addition of Freeview Play is the final piece that allows us to confidently say Philips Android TV sets offer the best overall package on the UK market," said TP Vision's CMO, Martijn Smelt.

The sentiment was matched by Sharp's marketing director for Europe, Kai Thielen: "The UK market is one of the most important for Sharp in Europe, and the introduction of Freeview Play on our Android TV platform represents a strategic move in the UK region to attract new customers and reward existing customers."

Existing Sharp sets with Android TV should receive the over-the-air update from today. Philips TVs will receive it "imminently".