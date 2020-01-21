Philips intros 805/855 OLED TV range with AI-driven picture processing

Philips has introduced new 805/855 OLED models at its annual European showcase in Amsterdam. The OLED805 and OLED855 have a slim metallic build and the tiny bezels you'd expect.

The new sets are available in 55 and 65-inches and will feature a fourth generation of the company's P5 picture processor.

The sets will once again support all the major HDR standards including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ while they run on Android TV based on Android 9 Pie with the Google Assistant built-in. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, too. Basically, there's support for pretty much everything.

The latest tech to be incorporated on the chip is improved AI functionality - most big TV makers are now using AI to improve picture quality and upscaling and as with others this is aided by a database of existing content to compare footage to.

As well as the new OLED range, will also be a new Performance LED TV series, including new 9000 series models with Bowers & Wilkins audio as we've previously seen on Philips' high-end OLED sets.

A Philips 9435 TV will come with "Premium Sound by Bowers & Wilkins", with 2.1.2 channels, while the 9235 43-inch model will sport a 2.1 B&W sound system.

Also announced today was that all 2020 Ambilight TVs will use the three-sided version of the tech, rather than dual-sided.

