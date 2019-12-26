  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Philips TV news

Save £640 on 4K Philips TVs this Boxing Day

·
Make this holiday period special with the gift of entertainment - AT&T Unlimited & More SM Premium allows you to go all in this Christmas
Make this holiday period special with the gift of entertainment - AT&T Unlimited & More SM Premium allows you to go all in this Christmas

- Amazon prices slashed on Boxing Day for the Philips 65PUS7304, 55PUS7304, 43PUS7304 TVs

When it comes to Boxing Day deals, it's TVs that people tend to hold out on for a real bargain. And there's a few Philips TVs that we think are real crackers.

These start with the 55PUS7304 priced at £509 on Amazon with over a £640 saving. That's well under its usual £1,150 original asking price.

Next up is the Philips 43PUS7304, which now comes in at £389 (was £850) - sporting a £460 discount.

Finally, there's £340 off the Philips 65PUS7304, which is now priced at £659 down from the retail price of £999. 

These are really interesting TVs for a number of reasons. Of course they're a 4K set, capable of handling Ultra-HD resolution, upscaling content, and delivering on high dynamic range (HDR) content too.

But it also has Philips' three-sided Ambilight system, which illuminates surrounding walls as if the live image is spilling over and into the room. Sounds gimmicky, but we've found this feature to add extra immersion - and if you don't like it then you can set a subtle single background colour that really helps the main image pop.

These are the 2019/2020 models, too, so it has all the latest and greatest technology available. That includes Amazon Alexa compatibility, so you can voice control your telly too.

View more Boxing Day sales deals here

AT&T Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.

PopularIn TV
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
Amazon Fire TV tips and tricks: How to get the most from your Fire TV device
How to watch Amazon Prime Video on TV: Your complete guide
Save £640 on 4K Philips TVs this Boxing Day
Best Christmas movies ever to watch on Netflix, Amazon and Now TV