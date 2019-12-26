When it comes to Boxing Day deals, it's TVs that people tend to hold out on for a real bargain. And there's a few Philips TVs that we think are real crackers.

These start with the 55PUS7304 priced at £509 on Amazon with over a £640 saving. That's well under its usual £1,150 original asking price.

Next up is the Philips 43PUS7304, which now comes in at £389 (was £850) - sporting a £460 discount.

Finally, there's £340 off the Philips 65PUS7304, which is now priced at £659 down from the retail price of £999.

These are really interesting TVs for a number of reasons. Of course they're a 4K set, capable of handling Ultra-HD resolution, upscaling content, and delivering on high dynamic range (HDR) content too.

But it also has Philips' three-sided Ambilight system, which illuminates surrounding walls as if the live image is spilling over and into the room. Sounds gimmicky, but we've found this feature to add extra immersion - and if you don't like it then you can set a subtle single background colour that really helps the main image pop.

These are the 2019/2020 models, too, so it has all the latest and greatest technology available. That includes Amazon Alexa compatibility, so you can voice control your telly too.

