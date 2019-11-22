  1. Home
This 55-inch 4K Philips TV is just £509 - that's less than half price!

This 55-inch 4K Philips TV is just £509 - that's less than half price!
When it comes to Black Friday deals, it's TVs that people tend to hold out on for a real bargain. And of the dozens we've already highlighted in our Black Friday TVs best deals piece, it's this one that stands out above them all.

On 22 November 2019 the Philips 55PUS7304 costs just £509 on Amazon while stocks last. That's well under half price compared to the £1,150 original asking price.

• Interested? Buy the Philips 55PUS7304 for £509 here

The PUS7304 is a really interesting TV for a number of reasons. Of course it's a 4K set, capable of handling Ultra-HD resolution, upscaling content, and delivering on high dynamic range (HDR) content too.

But it also has Philips' three-sided Ambilight system, which illuminates surrounding walls as if the live image is spilling over and into the room. Sounds gimmicky, but we've found this feature to add extra immersion - and if you don't like it then you can set a subtle single background colour that really helps the main image pop.

The PUS7304 is a 2019 model, too, so it has all the latest and greatest technology available. That includes Amazon Alexa compatibility, so you can voice control your telly too.

If this sounds like deal of the week, go over to Amazon UK to grab this bargain.

