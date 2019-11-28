When it comes to Black Friday deals, it's TVs that people tend to hold out on for a real bargain. And of the dozens we've already highlighted in our Black Friday TVs best deals piece, we think this 43-inch Philips deal is a cracker.

On 28 November 2019 the Philips 43PUS7304 costs £399 on Amazon while stocks last. That's well under its usual £550 original asking price.

• Interested? Buy the Philips 43PUS7304 for £399 here

The PUS7304 is a really interesting TV for a number of reasons. Of course it's a 4K set, capable of handling Ultra-HD resolution, upscaling content, and delivering on high dynamic range (HDR) content too.

But it also has Philips' three-sided Ambilight system, which illuminates surrounding walls as if the live image is spilling over and into the room. Sounds gimmicky, but we've found this feature to add extra immersion - and if you don't like it then you can set a subtle single background colour that really helps the main image pop.

The PUS7304 is a 2019/2020 model, too, so it has all the latest and greatest technology available. That includes Amazon Alexa compatibility, so you can voice control your telly too.

If this sounds like deal of the week, go over to Amazon UK to grab this bargain.

