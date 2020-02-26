Philips' superb 55-inch OLED804 4K HDR TV gets £500 price cut

Currys has cut the price of an excellent latest-generation OLED Philips TV that.

If you're after an OLED TV, this definitely sits at the top of the list when you consider the price reduction; it's 4K, it offers HDR - including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ - it looks great, has three-sided Ambilight and -yes! - a massive discount.

Normally retailing for £1,489, the OLED804 is reduced to £1,099 for what Philips tell us is a VERY limited time. That's a saving of over 26%.

Running Android TV and featuring Google Assistant, Philips' OLED804 was only introduced in late 2019 and gives you a near distraction-free viewing experience - aside from two tiny metal feet, the super-thin bezel and Philips' own Ambilight tech mean it's a fully immersive experience.

What's more, there's a sharp and detailed picture while things even look great from tight viewing angles. The support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ is welcome because many streaming services and 4K Blu-rays don't support both standards.

While you'll probably want to plug it into a soundbar or receiver, audio is also of a higher quality than you'd expect from many flat-screen TVs.

Is it too much to tell you that we're thinking of buying one ourselves?

