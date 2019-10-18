Win a behind the scenes look at Abbey Road Studios with Philips TV

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Philips TV for a once in a lifetime experience to go behind the scenes at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Abbey Road was made famous as the home of the Beatles back in the 70s but it’s also the place where your favourite movie track was most probably recorded and mixed and here's your chance to see where the magic happens.

The event will also set out to demonstrate how having the best picture and sound quality turns a film from the small screen into a high impact movie experience like no other.

Held on Monday 25 November, the event will also allow a lucky few to experience the unique, state-of-the-art Philips OLED+984 TV with its immersive Bowers & Wilkins sound system first hand.

With sound at the heart of the experience, the OLED+984 supports Dolby's premium sound and video formats meaning the HDR content you watch will look - and sound - gloriously real. You'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflects the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

We’ll have experts from Philips and Bowers & Wilkins on hand to demonstrate how special the OLED+984 truly is.

We've got 30 places set aside for readers and all you need to do is let us know your favourite movie soundtrack and why you would like to come along.

Attendees will need to be able to get to Abbey Road Studios and be free on the night of Monday 25 November. Food and refreshments will be provided.

To be in with a chance of coming to see Abbey Road Studios and the new state-of-the-art Philips TV you have to answer a simple question before Sunday 10 November.

To be in with a chance of winning please email us telling us why you want to come to the event via contact@pocket-lint.com.

So, what are you waiting for, get in touch to let us know you would like to come along.

Tickets are limited to two per person. Usual Pocket-lint T&Cs apply.