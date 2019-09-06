Philips intros a surprise extra 754 OLED TV for the UK - and it has Alexa built into the remote

Not content with introducing two new flagship OLED TVs, Philips has now dropped a third into our laps - and the 754 OLED TV is an entry-level model with Amazon Alexa integrated onto the remote, invoked using a dedicated button.

It'll be available from next week in John Lewis, Currys PC World and Amazon in the UK. There are two models - a 55-incher costing £1,500, and a 65-inch model set at £2,300.

The 754 sits below last year's 804 and 854 OLED models and indeed, this TV uses the same panel as those sets as well as the same second-generation P5 picture processor. That means it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, too, as well as Philips' Ambilight tech that flashes blue like the Echo light ring when you invoke Alexa. It doesn't have Android TV like those models though, instead running Philips' Saphi system.

Expect the prices to tumble eventually - Philips sold bucketloads of older model 9002 OLED TVs on Amazon Prime Day around the £800 mark - indeed, it sold out of all its stock.

During its IFA 2019 press conference, Philips introduced the 984 and 934 OLED+ TVs featuring the third-generation P5 picture processor as well as Bowers & Wilkins audio tech but later the company ushered us into a side room on the Philips booth to take a look at this third model.

This TV wasn't included in the press conference because it won't come to all countries that Philips sells TVs in - instead it's a model for the UK and Germany because of Alexa compatibility.

The TV is certified as having 'Alexa built-in' but doesn't have far-field microphones like the Germany-bound Grundig model that Amazon held up as the gold standard for Alexa integration during its Fire TV launch in Berlin on Wednesday.

Philips said during our preview of the 754 OLED TV that while it's perfectly possible for it to integrate the mics into the TV itself, it doesn't want to for the moment as the potential for erroneous commands is high.