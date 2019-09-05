  1. Home
Philips reveals duo of new OLED+ TVs with third-generation P5 picture processor

|
- New Android TV-toting OLEDs have Dolby Atmos, too

Philips has revealed two new flagship OLED TVs at IFA 2019

The new OLED+ flagship TVs are the 65-inch OLED+ 984 and the 55/65-inch OLED+ 934 and use the new third-generation of Philips' P5 picture processor which boasts better HDR performance for HDR10 and 10+.

Dolby Atmos is also integrated, as is Google Assistant thanks to Android TV (based on Android 9 Pie). Amazon Alexa is also supported.

There's also support for HDR of course, in the form of Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. As you'd expect from Philips, the TVs also have Ambilight, four-sided in the 984+ and three-sided in the other model. 

Pocket-lintPhilips Reveals Tow New Oled Tvs With Third-generation P5 Picture Processor image 3

Both sets continue Philips' partnership with UK sound specialist Bowers & Wilkins. Both TVs have multi-driver speaker systems, again in enclosures that take design cues from other B&W products. The 984's sound is mounted under the TV, enabling larger drivers to be used with little defraction.

The left, center and right speakers each have 4-inch mid and bass drivers and naturally, there's also a subwoofer, too. 

The 934 has four 30mm mid-range drivers, two separate 19mm titanium tweeters and a central 80mm subwoofer. In addition, it's Philips's first Dolby Atmos 2.1.2-equipped TV, so there are dual 50 mm Dolby Atmos speakers placed on top to provide extra volume and audio height.

PhilipsPhilips reveals tow new OLED TVs with third-generation P5 picture processor image 2

Like Philips' previous TV lineup, all these sets use premium materials including glass, metal and Kvadrat fabric.

Both models will be on sale this month at 5,499 euros (65OLED984), 3,799 euros (65OLED934) and 2,699 euros (55OLED934).

