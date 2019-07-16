Philips just dropped its 55-inch 4K OLED TV down to £799 until midnight in the UK

Amazon Prime Day runs until midnight and Philips has just been in touch to say it's running a further discount on its epic Philips 55POS9002 55-inch OLED TV.

The set has been reduced down to £799, meaning a 33% saving - £401 off the price. The 4K OLED set is the 2017/2018 model.

Here's the deal in full:

• Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K OLED TV - save 33%, now £799.99: Many think that OLED is the pinnacle of TV tech, as the pixels emit their own individual light source, which means no backlight blooming and perfect blacks that LCD just can't manage. This 2017/2018 model is a stunner for a great price. Check out the Philips 55POS9002 deal

There are some other great TV bargains for Prime Day including - there are TVs at 65-inches for under £800, or a 55-incher for £520. If OLED isn't up your street, then check out these other Philips deals on 4K LCD sets:

• Philips PUS7303 50-inch 4K TV - save 36%, now £444.99: Squeezing in under the £500 price point is the 50-inch version of Philips' three-sided Ambilight 4K UHD telly. Perhaps the best balance of size to price going. View the Philips 50PUS7303 deal

There's also a 65-inch for £785; a 55-inch for £520; and a 43-inch for £395. In addition, the lower-end 50-inch PUS6203 is £299 and the 58-inch model is £350.