Philips' awesome Georg Jensen TV is now available at John Lewis

The Philips and Georg Jensen TV is now available at John Lewis.

Originally seen last September at the IFA European techstravaganza in Berlin, the 55-inch Philips 9104 is a 4K UHD LED Android TV.

The 9014 features a slim black brushed aluminium bezel on three sides with a polished-steel bottom side, blade feet and remote control, all in a classic Georg Jensen style. There's also three-sided Ambilight, Philips' super ambient lighting system. The Lower bezel matches the two elegant, highly polished steel blade feet with a classic Danish ‘blue’ silver hue, reflecting the history of Georg Jensen homeware.

The set features Philips' P5 Perfect Picture processing engine, is compatible with HDR 10+, boasts a 25W 2.1 sound system and is powered by Android TV based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Naturally, there's also Google Assistant build in but you can use it with Amazon Alexa as well. And the TV features Freeview HD out-of-the-box as you'd expect. There's also 16GB of expandable onboard memory, too.

One of the feet features subtle Philips branding while the other is branded Georg Jensen and their ultra slim silhouette gives the impression of that the set is ‘floating’.

The 55-inch PUS9104 LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV is available from John Lewis for £1,200.