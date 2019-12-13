Best soundtracks for your Philips OLED+984 TV

The Philips OLED+984 TV is not only class-leading when it comes to 4K HDR pictures and immersive with Ambilight, but it also has an audiophile-standard 3.0 soundbar by Bowers & Wilkins built into the experience.

This means it boasts incredible audio for a television, whether you're listening at high or low volumes.

But what should discs should you spin to get the most out of your top-of-the-range TV? What Blu-rays are available that will give your TV and Bowers & Wilkins sound system a decent workout thanks to their amazing sound?

We've rounded up a collection of Blu-rays with incredible soundtracks that we use as test discs ourselves. They each deserve to be matched with a Philips OLED+984 TV.

As well as an excellent score throughout, the final battle sequence between just about every superhero possible and the forces of Thanos is an audio treat - full of bombast and tension building as the film reaches its climax.

The 4K Blu-ray is also great for contrast, as there is a lot of dialogue throughout that requires less grunt and more keen control.

Winner of two Oscars for sound editing and mixing, Dunkirk is right up there with the best films to test any audio system.

The opening sequence alone, with possibly the loudest, most tangible gunfire heard in any movie, will have you shaking in your boots. We recommend the 4K Blu-ray edition, naturally, as you also get superb visuals to match the superlative soundtrack.

For a very long while, the Blu-ray version of Master and Commander has been the check disc of choice by home cinema installation professionals.

That's mainly thanks to the incredible ship battle sequence, that rocks the entire house with a cacophony of cannon fire and destruction. You certainly feel like you are placed right in the heart of the action.

As well as the best actor Oscar for Rami Malik, Bohemian Rhapsody was recognised as for its sound editing and mixing - two essential components to get spot on when presenting a biopic of one of the most loved, uniquely talented frontmen to ever have lived.

The Blu-ray - 4K or otherwise - is, therefore, one of the best to give your TV sound system a workout. The Live Aid concert at the end is of particular note.

Another real reference classic when it comes to testing sound systems, Twister has an audio presentation that will blow your socks off - no pun intended.

The sound effects accompanying each destructive tornado are almost animalistic in tone and scope, bringing them alive in tangible, terrifying fashion. Who knew wind could be so emotive.

Not only is it renowned as being the best of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy and amongst the best superhero films of all time, it has a throaty, varied soundtrack that will really test your speakers.

Even the bank heist at the very start of the movie employs deep bass levels and a tension-rising musical score. And, you can get it on 4K Blu-ray too. Double win.

Jon Favreau's Lion King remake is a stunning looking film, with its photo-realistic 3D computer graphics, and its soundtrack matches the visuals every step of the way.

Hans Zimmer's score and reworkings of Elton John and Tim Rice's songs are highlights, although it is the superb representation of animal noises and ambience that will lift your sound system. Not least during the scene where Simba's father Mufasa meets his tear-jerking demise.

There are some spectacular scenes in John Wick 3 that will really test your TV's audio, especially at high volumes. From the thuds of gunfire to clear, precise sounds of rain hitting the floor, this is a film masterfully mixed.

And with a superb colourfield on screen making the most of your Ambilight, especially with the HDR-laden 4K Blu-ray version, the entire audio and visual experience will leave you gasping.

Available as part of a 4K Blu-ray trilogy box set, or standalone, The Matrix may have never been followed-up in the fashion it deserved but is still an essential for any audio connoisseur's disc library.

When making the transition to the format, it was afforded one of the best sound mixes around, with the finale exhibiting one of the most explosive, detailed soundscapes in modern movie history.

A stunning film in so many respects, the Blade Runner sequel pays homage to the original Vangelis score with a highly impressive musical underlayer by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch.

It is mood-setting and haunting while helping to highlight plot points for the viewer. Add to that keen control over the low grumble of vehicles and thud of weapons discharging and you have a test disc of the highest standard. Both the 4K Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray have the same audio mix, but we obviously recommend the Ultra HD version for the sumptuous visuals.

An oldie but one of the Blu-rays we always turn to when wanting to test an audio system. That's primarily down to the opening sequence in the vampire infested nightclub at the beginning. The thumping bass lines in the Pump Panel remix of New Order's Confusion have us wanting to be there ourselves, raining blood and all.

Considering Blade is a Marvel superhero creation, it's a surprise he hasn't been resurrected for a movie universe outing yet, or Netflix Originals TV series.

Although the dialogue is at a premium in the incredible return of Mad Max, the film's audio is massive in both scope and importance. The truck growls through the desert with the entire score lifting as the War Boys near. It's visceral and enveloping.

We recommend the 4K Blu-ray edition most, considering the incredible video transfer, but all versions have the same aural impact.

One of Disney's few 4K Blu-ray releases, The Last Jedi has an excellent soundtrack that shows class and subtlety during the lightsaber fight in Snoke's chamber especially.

Then there is the final battle across the salt-strewn landscape of Crait. It looks and sounds beautiful in equal measure.

The Daft Punk score has to be one of the best of all time. Tron: Legacy is worth consideration for that alone.

It booms and pulses throughout the film, raising your heart rate at just the right points and, while using contemporary dance tropes, stills sounds futuristic and sci-fi as ever.