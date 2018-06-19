TP Vision and Bowers & Wilkins are going to create new TVs together.

TP Vision is the sole licensee for Philips TV manufacturer in the UK, while Bowers & Wilkins is one of the premier British speaker and headphone manufacturers.

They have entered a multi-year partnership to "create outstanding products that truly set new reference visual and audio performance standards in the TV market". They plan to share their internal engineering resources, with the goal of one day offering new Philips TVs with high-end sound.

Considering how highly we regard B&W headphones, including the amazing Bowers & Wilkins PX which won a Pocket-lint Gadget Award last year, that's a great move for Philips TVs going forward.

They both bring to the table a well-established history of developing in-house, bespoke technologies.

"Our new partnership with TP Vision presents a fantastic opportunity to help redefine the parameters of sound quality and performance on a TV. The superb new line of Philips TVs will introduce our well-known audio performance to a new consumer audience," said a Bowers & Wilkins spokesperson.

The first glimpse of their new partnership will be unveiled at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin later this year.