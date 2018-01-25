Philips OLED 803, 873 and 973 expand 2018 OLED TV range greatly

Philips has unveiled a couple of new OLED TV models during a launch event in Amsterdam. They join a flagship 65-inch set already announced during the IFA consumer electronics trade show last year, although it now has a name: The Philips OLED 973.

The other sets are the Philips OLED 803 and OLED 873, with the latter seeming most familiar considering it is essentially a 65-inch version of the existing OLED 9002.

The 9002 will remain on sale, so that expands the line-up to five models in total.

All TVs in the 2018 range will have the same UHD Premium picture quality, with Philips' proprietary P5 Picture Engine employed in each. It adds multiple steps of picture processing that enhances the source images no matter their original state or resolution.

The Philips OLED 803 is slightly different to its stablemates in that it comes with minimal stand design - just two visible thin bars at the bottom - and three subwoofers built into the rear.

The OLED 973 has an integrated soundbar solution, with eight speakers inside and the ability to play audio across 6.1 channels. It also comes with an interesting additional remote control that doubles as a microphone for Google Assistant voice control. It seems as if the other models will get the same remote, too.

All sets have Android TV built-in for smart functionality, running off a quad-core processing. They also offer 4K HDR visuals and sport three-sided Ambilight (top, left and right firing).

The TVs should hit the UK from May. Prices are yet to be confirmed.