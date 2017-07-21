Philips Ambilight explained: Why you need to light up your living room

Any technology that can immerse you deeper in your home TV and movie viewing is great in our book. The most obvious one would be sound, but Philips has a proprietary technology that glues you to the screen.

That technology is Ambilight, and it refers to a series of LED lights set into the back of Philips TVs, that shine light onto the surrounding wall. But there's an awful lot more to it than that, so here's why you should light up your living room with Ambilight.

Ambilight TVs draw you into whatever content you're watching. The lighting technology extends the picture beyond the TV bezels, which, on the Philips 901F are already incredibly thin, by shining light onto the surrounding wall.

Depending on the Philips TV you get, will depend on how many sides of Ambilight you receive. The Philips 901F OLED TV, for example has three-sided Ambilight. This means LEDs can be found along the top and at either side.

Philips also offers two-sided Ambilight and even four-sided, which really comes into its own if you wall-mount your TV, because all four sides will effectively disappear, leaving a floating picture, surrounded by light on your wall.

The light can either follow the same hues as whatever is on screen, or be set to a static white, red, blue or green colour. You can rest assured that no matter which setting you choose, your TV viewing experience will be completely transformed.

Ambilight is fantastic for getting the party started too. Not only can it follow whatever is happening on screen, but it can respond to music, too. If you turn to a music channel, or switch to Spotify - which can be accessed on Philips OLED TVs thanks to the Android TV operating system - and stream music, Ambilight can react in many different ways.

It can automatically and intelligently adjust the light intensity and colours displayed, depending on the tempo of the music, the music's own intensity and the volume. No longer do you have to settle for a small glowing orb as your party light source.

Ambilight is the perfect accompaniment to games, too. When put into a game mode, the speed at which colours can change is ramped up to better imitate the action on screen. Whether you're into first-person shooters or racing games, Ambilight is guaranteed to make you feel more involved in the action.

Philips Ambilight also plays nicely with Philips' own Hue smart lighting system. Philips Hue lights can be adjusted to virtually any colour you can think of. Alternatively, you can get white light bulbs that can have their intensity changed to help set different moods in your room.

By combining a Philips Ambilight TV with Hue lighting, you can transform your room into a fully immersive home entertainment setup. Rather than just have the TV change the lighting on the wall, the same hue and colour of light can be sent to Hue bulbs, to fully immerse you in the action.

Philips does also offer a separate, but similar technology, called Ambilux. Ambilux takes the idea of projecting on the rear wall, but instead of projecting just light, it actually shows the same image as the one on screen. This is because it uses tiny projectors, mounted in an arc in the centre of the rear of the TV, instead of LED lights.

However, Philips Ambilight has the ability to completely reinvent the idea of home entertainment, and no other TV manufacturer is doing anything similar. This leaves Philips as the obvious choice when it comes to making your next TV purchase.

Check out the Philips 55POS901F OLED TV and other excellent televisions with Ambilight at Philips.co.uk.